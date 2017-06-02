Eric Thames Hits Another Homerun, Gets Another ‘Random’ PED Test

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

No good deed goes unpunished. Or, in this case, untested.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ Eric Thames has been tested for performance-enhancing drugs quite frequently this season. The first baseman came over from playing in Korea last year, and announced himself in fine fashion by smashing 13 homeruns in his first 31 games, prompting some to imply that Thames might be using PED’s.

Though Thames’ homerun pace has slacked off lately, accounting for only one dinger in his last 23 games, the slump-busting round-tripper he hit on Wednesday landed him back in familiar territory: that of taking a supposedly random drug test.

One might think that having gone 22 games between homers might be enough to convince MLB that Thames is clean. However, Thames’ slump could also get chalked up to the fact that during that stretch he battled a lower body injury and strep throat.

Thames went hitless in five at-bats on Thursday. Shockingly, he wasn’t tested after that game.

