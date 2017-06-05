Peyton Manning Golfed with President Trump on Sunday

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

What Peyton Manning does on Sunday morning has become an intense topic of conversation, at least since Lionel Richie serenaded the shoe-in Hall of Famer while he purchased groceries from an unimpressed cashier in his bathrobe.

However, wisely, Manning didn’t wear his bathrobe this past Sunday. That’s because the Super Bowl champion signal-caller had a tee time with President Trump.

Manning played with the president at the Trump National Golf Club, along with Tennessee Senator Bob Corker, and also visited the White House. Rumors have swirled around Manning and his potential political future for some time, specifically about what will happen in 2020 if the other Volunteer State senator, Lamar Alexander, decides to retire.

Manning, a man who could probably invent an office for himself in Tennessee and get unanimously elected to it, is a likely choice to fill the seat. Though, in the past, Manning has denied reports that he’s considering a life in politics, saying, “I don’t know where that came from. Last week I was going to run a team, this week I going to apparently run for Senate, and next week I’ll be an astronaut. I have no interest in the political world, but would like to continue serving communities.”

