British Soccer Fan Stabbed Eight Times While Fighting Three Knife-Wielding Terrorists

When hearing of an establishment called the Black and Blue Steakhouse, one could reasonably surmise that some, or at the very least one, extremely tough person could be found somewhere in there. Well, the three terrorists who attacked London Bridge over the weekend found the Black and Blue Steakhouse, and they found the toughest man in the house.

Or, maybe more to the point, he found them.

Roy Larner, 47, is a huge fan of the South East London soccer team Millwall F.C. The team is known as the Lions, and when knife-wielding terrorists entered the Black and Blue to kill innocent people, Larner let them know who is the true king of the jungle.

After the terrorists entered, with obvious bad intentions, Larner sprang into action:

“Like an idiot I shouted back at them. I thought, ‘I need to take the p*** out of these b*****s.’

“I took a few steps towards them and said, ‘F*** you, I’m Millwall.’ So they started attacking me.

“I stood in front of them trying to fight them off. Everyone else ran to the back. I was on my own against all three of them, that’s why I got hurt so much. It was just me, trying to grab them with my bare hands and hold on. I was swinging.

“I got stabbed and sliced eight times. They got me in my head, chest and both hands. There was blood everywhere.

“They were saying, ‘Islam, Islam!’ I said again, ‘F*** you, I’m Millwall!’

“It was the worst thing I could have done as they carried on attacking me.

“Luckily, none of the blows were straight at me or I’d be dead.”

A petition has begun, with the aim of awarding Larner with the George Cross for bravery. The award is the second highest commendation granted by Great Britain. Looking at his scars, it’s really hard to imagine that he won’t get it.

If Millwall is looking for a new slogan, they may have found it. “F*** you, I’m Millwall!” has a nice ring to it.

