Caitlyn Jenner ‘Destroyed’ by Trump’s Decision on Bathroom Privacy Rules

America’s favorite transexual Bruce Caitlyn Jenner finds recent decisions made by President Donald Trump regarding the LGBTQ community deeply disturbing.

The 1976 Olympic decathlon gold medal winner voted for Trump and feels more empathy for the GOP political philosophy than he does with the Democrat party, but Jenner considers the president’s decision to allow the states to determine rules for the use of student bathrooms and locker rooms by transgendered students a step backward.

“When (Trump) pulled back on the Title IX (guidelines), it kind of killed—It destroyed me,” said the former world’s most versatile athlete. “This of all cases is when we need (the government) to step in. The bottom line is bullying in schools is going to be worse, and then there’s already bullying online where there’s no protection, no escape.

“When you take away protection in schools, to be honest with you, it is devastating to these kids. These politicians say it is to protect their children in bathrooms. But young people will die. And they are transgender. Suicide rates will go up. What if that’s your kid? The federal government is basically saying, you don’t really exist.

“I was outspoken when Trump did that. And I should be.”

Jenner still thinks it easier to show a Republican the error of his ways than try to reconstruct a Democrat:

For me, philosophically, I’m on the Republican side. I have conservative views. But I’m also trans. … I would much rather convince Republicans to do better with (LGBT) issues than to try to convince Democrats to lower taxes and have less regulations and less government. I work hard, mostly behind the scenes, to change (Republicans’) views. When I sit down with Republican senators, they’ll tell me they’ve never met a trans person before and they’ll mention their faith. I explain how faith has played a big part in what I have done and am doing right now. Just sitting at the table with someone, that can change people’s minds.

USA Today reports that Jenner’s memoir includes a quote from Milton Diamond that says, “Biology loves variation. Biology loves differences. Society hates it.” Diamond might not have meant that a male removing his genitalia demonstrates biological variation, but if the shoe fits—or, if the high heels fit—wear them.