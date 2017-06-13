Mayweather: August 26th for Matchup with McGregor

McGregor and Mayweather have apparently settled on August 26th, as an optimal date for their matchup.

According to ESPN:

Mayweather Promotions plans to request the date from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for the much-anticipated boxing match between Mayweather, the former longtime pound-for-pound king and heavy favorite who plans to exit a 23-month retirement for the bout, and UFC superstar Conor McGregor, a source with knowledge of the plan told ESPN on Monday.

At the Nevada commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday in Las Vegas, Mayweather Promotions was scheduled to formally request Aug. 26 as a date to promote an unspecified boxing event, with Showtime — Mayweather’s broadcast home — as the television entity, but that agenda item has been removed and won’t be brought up at the meeting.

However, it is not because the fight won’t happen. More likely it is simply because the deal for the Showtime PPV bout has not been finalized yet.