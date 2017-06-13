According to reports, NBA Champs the Golden State Warriors prepare to announce that they will refuse the offer to visit President Trump at the White House to celebrate their Championship win this year.

Apparently the Warriors met not long after winning the NBA championship and decided unanimously not to accept the invitation to visit the White House, according to AJC.com.

The move may not come as a surprise since several Warriors have publicly criticized President Trump. In February, for instance, the Hill reported that Stephen Curry denigrated the president as something less than an asset:

NBA MVP Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors insulted Trump in a recent interview with the Mercury News, saying the president is an asset “if you remove the ‘et.'”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has also been heard attacking president Trump.

The news breaks only a day after the Clemson Tigers visited the White House to celebrate their January win over Alabama to clinch the NCAA National Championship.

Despite the news appearing widely in sports media the Warriors insist that no such decision to skip the White House visit has been made.

According to the AP:

The Warriors issued a statement Tuesday saying that “today is all about celebrating our championship” and that they have not received an invitation to the White House. The statement added the organization would make those decisions when and if necessary.

Still, with the anti-Trump sentiment coming from so many inside the team, it would not be much of a surprise if the offer to visit the White House was declined.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.