Pittsburgh Penguins Will Visit White House, if Invited

Following their championship win, the Golden State Warriors did not immediately announce whether they would accept a White House invite to celebrate their title. However, the other team to win a major professional sports championship in the last few days wasted no time saying they would make the trip.

According to a statement from CEO and Stanley Cup-winning team President David Morehouse, “The Pittsburgh Penguins would never turn down a visit to the White House and, if invited, we would go as a team.”

This, despite the fact that high-ranking members of the Penguins organization happen to be major Democratic donors. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “Owner Ron Burkle is a major donor to Democratic causes, and Morehouse worked in the Clinton administration and on Al Gore’s 2000 presidential campaign.”

Nevertheless, the Penguins made it clear that politics would not influence their decision to have the championship recognized by the president. “We respect the office of the presidency of the United States and what it stands for,” Morehouse said. “Any opposition or disagreement with a president’s policies, or agenda, can be expressed in other ways.”

