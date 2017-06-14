SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Reality Winner Turns Prison Yard into Her Own Personal CrossFit Gym

Reality Winner
by Dylan Gwinn14 Jun 20170

Accused NSA leaker Reality Winner made a name for herself as a CrossFit warrior, prior to making a name for herself as a leaker. However, while she will certainly try to argue she’s not all that big of a traitor to her country, she’s making no effort to cover up the fact that she still loves working out.

In video obtained by TMZ, Winner did laps, handstands, and yoga, all within the not-so-friendly confines of the Lincoln County Jail in Georgia.

It appears Winner will have plenty of time to work her CrossFit behind bars. Her bail petition was denied by a judge last week after she plead not guilty to charges that she leaked classified national security information to the media.

