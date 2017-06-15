MLB Commissioner Manfred Issues Statement on Republican Baseball Practice Shooting

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement in regard to a shooting on Wednesday at the Republican congressional baseball practice.

Manfred emphasized prayerful support for the victims, the unifying nature of the Congressional Baseball Game, and MLB’s sponsorship of it:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Representative Steve Scalise, Congressional staff, U.S. Capitol Police and all those who were impacted by today’s senseless violence at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia. Major League Baseball is a proud supporter of the Congressional Baseball Game, a longstanding bipartisan tradition and unifying event that benefits worthy charities. Both teams have been practicing for weeks in preparation for the game at Nationals Park and we fully support the decision to play the game. We look forward to a full recovery for each of the victims and hope that tomorrow night’s game can play a constructive role in the healing process.

The annual Congressional Baseball Game has been a fixture at Nationals Park in Washington for the past nine years. As of this writing, the game is still set to take place there on Thursday night.

