Redskins Quarterback Kirk Cousins Played Golf with President Trump Last Weekend

Members of the liberal sports media are aghast after reports that Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins recently played a round of golf with President Donald Trump.

NBC’s ProFootballTalk, for instance, was quick to note that the Golden State Warriors are rumored to refuse an invitation to visit with Donald Trump, but Redskins thrower Kirk Cousins had no such qualms about being seen in public with the president.

The president and Cousins batted the ball around at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister, New Jersey.

The quarterback noted that he had Eric Shuster, the director of strategic partnerships at CSN Midatlantic, to thank for arranging the matchup. Cousins added that playing with the president was an opportunity he just couldn’t pass up, the Washington Post reported.

“Great experience,” Cousins told the media on Wednesday. “I didn’t ever think that would happen.”

Cousins also pointed out that he’d be happy to play golf with any other “former president,” too.

“Had a good enough time that if there’s any former presidents in the D.C. area that want to give me a call, I’d love to meet them at one of the courses around here,” he added. “I know lots of them are members at these courses and I’m not, so I’d love to get on and get to met them. Republican, Democrat, left, right, I’d love an invite.”

Another sports notable who recently hit the links with the president was Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.

