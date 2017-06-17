Colin Kaepernick Compares Cops to Slave Catchers in Post-Castile Verdict Tweet

Colin Kaepernick may have ended his anthem protest in hopes of landing a roster spot on an NFL team, but his Twitter clownery continues unabated.

After a Minnesota police officer named Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty in the shooting death of Philando Castile, Kaepernick tweeted this:

A system that perpetually condones the killing of people, without consequence, doesn’t need to be revised, it needs to be dismantled! pic.twitter.com/BVVPVZIQyD — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) June 16, 2017

The Philando Castile trial went on for two weeks. At the end, twelve jurors deliberated for about 29 hours over the course of five days. Two of the jurors in the case were black. At one point, the jurors were split 10-2, in favor of acquittal. However, according to a juror named Denis Ploussard, the black members of the jury were not the two jurors opposed to conviction.

After reviewing the “culpable negligence” evidence pertaining to the case, the two jurors eventually joined the majority and voted for conviction.

The point here is that two black jurors sat on the trial of a Hispanic police officer who killed a black man, after hearing and re-hearing all the evidence in the case and checking it against the laws of the land. Both decided that Officer Yanez not only was not a slave catcher, but actually not guilty of any of the slew of charges brought against him.

But hey, Colin Kaepernick watched a two minute Facebook video, so he certainly must know more than the jurors.

The reality is that Kaepernick couldn’t even stop Kaepernicking long enough to get into training camp. His abandonment of his protest crusade was nothing more than a political maneuver to soothe antsy NFL owners and placate those who correctly saw him for what he was from the outset.

Yet, none of the owners bit, because the true darkness of what Kaepernick believes was always going to come out. Now he has likened police officers, a huge percentage of which are minorities and an overwhelming percentage of which are not racists, to slave catchers.

Kaepernick can whine about being “misunderstood,” and take shelter in the cover provided by a sympathetic liberal media who will tell everyone that protesting the flag is the highest form of patriotism.

But there’s no running from the blatant and egregious equating of law enforcement, an institution which has saved more lives—white and black—than any other institution in American history, with that of marauding bands of slave catchers.

This time the words are all there, in black and white.

