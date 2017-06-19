SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Caitlyn Jenner: ‘Liberals Can’t Even Shoot Straight’

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for AOL

by Dylan Gwinn19 Jun 20170

Caitlyn Jenner fired a verbal shot at liberals this weekend, while calling into question their ability to fire actual shots.

Jenner spoke at the College Republican National Committee recently, during which time the speech turned to the shooting at the Republican congressional baseball game.

While referencing the shooter, a man who had supported Bernie Sanders, Jenner said, “Fortunately, the guy was a really bad shot—liberals can’t even shoot straight.”

The video can be seen on the College Republican Federation of Virginia Facebook page.

Jenner, speaking out for the victims of the shooting, also said, “First of all, nobody deserves what happened out there. There’s no justification. There are crazy people in the world. We have to minimize that type of stuff.”

