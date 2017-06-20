Former NFL Player Ryan O’Callaghan Admits: I’m Gay and Used Football as a Beard

Former Chiefs offensive tackle Ryan O’Callaghan has announced that he is gay and for years used football to hide his sexual preference.

O’Callaghan also credits an NFL team staffer with saving him from suicide as he attempted to deal with his conflicted feelings, TMZ Sports reports.

The 5th round 2006 NFL draftee joined the New England Patriots in 2007 and went with the team to the Super Bowl that year, but says he struggled with his sexuality for decades.

“Football was the most masculine thing I could do,” O’Callaghan said in a new interview, adding that he used football “as kind of my cover for my life.”

The inner conflict left him contemplating suicide, the player said.

O’Callaghan credits Kansas City Chiefs trainer David Price for advising him to speak to a counselor to begin processing his sexuality issues. O’Callaghan says that Price’s advice saved his life.

“As long as there are people killing themselves because they are gay, there is a reason for people like me to share my story and try to help,” O’Callaghan told OutSports.com.

“People need to understand that we are everywhere. We’re your sons, your daughters, your teammates, your neighbors. And honestly, even some of your husbands and wives. You just don’t know it yet.”

“It’s not always easy being honest, but I can tell you it’s much easier and more enjoyable being yourself and not living a lie,” he added.

The native Californian noted that he never felt any pressure or faced any discrimination during his time in the NFL.

O’Callaghan also admitted to becoming addicted to pain killers after suffering a string of injuries that ultimately ended his NFL career.

“I was abusing painkillers, no question,” the player said. “It helped with the pain of the injuries, and with the pain of being gay. I just didn’t worry about being gay when I took the Vicodin. I just didn’t worry.”

O’Callaghan played two seasons with the Patriots and ended his career in 2011 after another two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.