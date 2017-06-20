Tiger Woods: ‘I’m Currently Receiving Professional Help’

After an embarrassing DUI episode over Memorial Day weekend, Tiger Woods admitted on Monday that he is receiving “professional help” for his problem with the use of prescription drugs.

“I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder,” Woods said in a statement. “I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour.”

The golf legend was arrested on May 31 after he failed a sobriety test administered by Jupiter, Florida, police. At that time, officers observed Woods parked at the side of the road about ten miles from his home. Although he registered a 0.0 on his alcohol breathalyzer test, he was barely able to stand up and failed to follow simple sobriety test commands.

According to his agent Mark Steinberg, the incident prompted the 14-time Major winner to place himself into a facility. “He’s been in pain for so long. He’s had to handle the pain, which then potentially leads to the lack of sleep because you’re in so much pain,” he said.

ESPN reported that five days before the incident, Woods posted on his official website that “I haven’t felt so good in years” as a result of his fourth and latest back surgery.

Steinberg explained the apparent contradiction in Woods behavior on the heels of his website comments:

I don’t think you can put two and two together. It’s such a complicated state, such a complicated situation. If you’re in that much pain for so many years. … Tiger has been trying to figure out how to live a life and actually have a life. He is where he is right now. I’m glad he is taking responsibility.

TMZ speculated that Woods announcing that he is seeking professional help “could well be a strategy in his pending DUI case. It’s often used to show the judge that he’s taking his problem seriously, which could affect sentencing.” They further reported that Woods was seen with his children in Florida this past weekend, so his professional help appears to be on an outpatient basis.

CBS reported that Nike is retaining its long-time sponsorship with Woods. A spokesman said recently, “There is no change in our relationship with Tiger.”