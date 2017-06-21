OJ Simpson Parole Hearing Date Announced

Could the juice soon be loose? That remains to be seen. What we know for sure is that OJ Simpson will have a parole hearing on July 20th.

A representative from the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners says that if the hearing geos well, Simpson could be a free man by October 1st.

Simpson has served nine years, of a 33-year sentence for multiple armed robbery and kidnapping charges. Stemming from a 2007 incident where Simpson robbed a memorabilia dealer in a Las Vegas hotel room:

The former football star contended the memorabilia and other personal items belonged to him. His bid for a new trial in the case was rejected in 2013, but he was granted parole that same year on some of the charges, based on good behavior. He was not released from prison at that time, since his prison sentences were set to run consecutively. Simpson had to wait until this year to appear again before the parole board.

Simpson will turn 70 in July. He was acquitted of the murder of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in October of 1995.

