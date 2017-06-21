Leberfeld: Does Anyone Know Why Black Athletes Boycott Trump’s White House?

After the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl in February, several black players skipped the team’s trip to President Donald Trump’s White House. Some members of the recently-crowned NBA champion Golden State Warriors will follow suit.

But the reason why remains a major mystery. None of the players truly explain their position.

When it comes to explanations for their boycotts, there is “no there there” as Gertrude Stein once wrote of her and the Warriors’ hometown.

“I really feel that my views would keep me from going and visiting,” Warriors guard Shaun Livingston said on 95.7 The Game. “Just with everything that’s going on right now, I just don’t agree with a lot of stuff that’s happening. I definitely wouldn’t go.”

Why? Was it Trump’s Supreme Court appointment of Neil Gorsuch? Was it Trump’s April 18th “Buy American and Hire American” executive order? Not sure why Mr. Livingston is skipping the White House or what “my views” truly means.

When Warriors guard Andre Iguodala was asked by USA Today writer Sam Amick if he’d go to the White House, he responded, “Hell, nah.”

Why is Iguodala avoiding the White House? Was it President Trump pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord? Was it Trump’s desire to build a wall on the Southern border? Not sure, because Iguodala has yet to explain why he’s not going, other than saying, “Hell, nah.”

In fact, Iguodala doesn’t even know if Trump will still be president when the Warriors’ White House visit takes place.

“There might be somebody different in (office),” Iguodala said. “That’s a realistic thing to say though, right? So you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

It’s unclear why Iguodala thinks Trump might be removed from office. Once again, no explanation.

Some in the media have even resorted to asking NBA players not on the Warriors if they would boycott.

TMZ asked L.A. Clippers guard Austin Rivers if he’d go to Trump’s White House if he won an NBA championship.

“Nope,” Rivers said.

It’s unclear what Rivers’ issue is with the President. Perhaps he’s against the reopening of coal mines or cutting funding to sanctuary cities. Hard to tell. “Nope” really doesn’t explain much.

Several New England Patriots announced before the team was scheduled to visit the White House on April 19, they wouldn’t go.

“Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House,” Patriots safety Devin McCourty told Time. “With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices, I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.”

Why would African-American players not feel accepted at Trump’s White House? What bad things has Trump ever done to blacks? If somebody is aware of something, please let us know.

In fact, Trump desperately wants to help African-Americans, many unfortunately living in less than desirable circumstances.

In a speech in Charlotte on October 26, Trump proposed a “new deal” for African-Americans based on three pillars — “safe communities, great education, and high-paying jobs.” And he promised blacks, “I will be your greatest champion.”

So why didn’t McCourty “feel accepted” in Trump’s White House? It’s a mystery.

Former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, now with Green Bay, also boycotted the White House.

“I am not going to go,” Bennett told reporters after the Super Bowl. “I can elaborate later on in life.”

Maybe these other athletes will “elaborate later on in life” as well.

Because right now none of them are truly shedding light on the reasons for their White House boycotts.

And a lot of their fans want to know.