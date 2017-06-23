A popular Instagram fitness star died in a freak accident when a CO2 operated whipped cream dispenser exploded into her chest, reports say.

French fitness blogger and popular Instagram personality Rebecca Burger was confirmed dead after a pressurized whipped cream dispenser unexpectedly exploded, hitting the 22-year-old woman in the chest and causing cardiac arrest, CNN reported.

Burger’s family posted a message to the victim’s 150,000 Instagram followers to warn about the dangers of the device that caused the woman’s untimely death.

“This is an example of the whipped cream siphon that exploded and hit Rebecca’s thorax, leading to her death,” the message read. “To be clear: The dispenser that led to her death was sealed. Do not use this type of utensil! Tens of thousands of defective devices are still out there.”

Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N’utilisez pas ce genre d’ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d’appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation. A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

French authorities report that while the sudden explosion stopped Burger’s heart, first responders were able to revive her briefly. Doctors were unable to sustain her life once she arrived at a local hospital and she died on Sunday, June 18.

Burger recently posted what may be seen as a prophetic Instagram post ending with, “We don’t have any control over time so make the absolute most of it.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.