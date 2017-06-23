SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Instagram Fitness Star Dies After Whipped Cream Canister Explodes into Her Chest

Instagram

by Warner Todd Huston23 Jun 20170

A popular Instagram fitness star died in a freak accident when a CO2 operated whipped cream dispenser exploded into her chest, reports say.

French fitness blogger and popular Instagram personality Rebecca Burger was confirmed dead after a pressurized whipped cream dispenser unexpectedly exploded, hitting the 22-year-old woman in the chest and causing cardiac arrest, CNN reported.

Burger’s family posted a message to the victim’s 150,000 Instagram followers to warn about the dangers of the device that caused the woman’s untimely death.

“This is an example of the whipped cream siphon that exploded and hit Rebecca’s thorax, leading to her death,” the message read. “To be clear: The dispenser that led to her death was sealed. Do not use this type of utensil! Tens of thousands of defective devices are still out there.”

French authorities report that while the sudden explosion stopped Burger’s heart, first responders were able to revive her briefly. Doctors were unable to sustain her life once she arrived at a local hospital and she died on Sunday, June 18.

Burger recently posted what may be seen as a prophetic Instagram post ending with, “We don’t have any control over time so make the absolute most of it.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x