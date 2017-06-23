Jets Owner Woody Johnson to Become U.S. Ambassador to Great Britain

Fulfilling a pledge that he made five months ago, President Donald Trump intends to nominate New York Jets owner and philanthropist Woody Johnson as U.S. Ambassador to Great Britain.

If the nomination is confirmed, Woody’s brother Christopher Johnson will take his place as the Jets’ new chairman and CEO.

advertisement

Christopher, a part owner of the team, will take on all day-to-day team operations when Woody joins the Trump administration, NBC Sports reported.

“The New York Jets have been an integral part of our family since 2000, but this is a unique opportunity for Woody. His patriotism and commitment to our country have always been a passion of his,” Christopher Johnson said, according to a Jets press release.

“Over the years, we have learned that ownership of the New York Jets is a special responsibility. Personally, if Woody is nominated and confirmed, I would be honored to oversee the organization, continuing to build a team on and off the field that our fans are proud of and deserve.”

Woody Johnson, 70, a member of the founding family of Johnson & Johnson, has a net worth of over $6 billion and is a long-time Republican fundraiser.

Motivated by the family’s predisposition to autoimmune diseases lupus and juvenile diabetes, in 1999 Johnson helped found the Alliance for Lupus Research (ALR), a charitable organization in which he is the current chairman.

In the press release Jets President Neil Glat stated, “On behalf of the entire organization, we would be extremely proud to see Woody nominated and confirmed as U.S. Ambassador. We could not be more excited for him and his family.”