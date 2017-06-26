Deion Sanders and Charles Koch Make Strange Bedfellows to Fight Poverty

Philanthropist and conservative super-donor Charles Koch and Hall of Fame NFL star Deion Sanders joined forces to help poor Dallas residents overcome poverty.

The joint initiative, known as Prime 5, announced plans to raise $21 million for the Dallas area. The $21 million dollar goal is a reference to the number Sanders was known for in his athletic career. The talented athlete not only played for the Atlanta Falcons, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, he played several seasons in MLB, primarily with the New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves.

advertisement

Charles Koch is chairman of the board, chief executive officer, and co-owner of Koch Industries, along with his brother David Koch, who serves as Executive Vice President. Forbes Magazine values Charles’s fortune at over $47 billion dollars.

Sanders said the Koch brothers are unjustly demonized by critics and the media and have been a target of Democratic politicians. “You’re talking about a family that has one desire: to make this country a better place, to level the playing field, to inspire, encourage, motivate,” the 49-year-old said. “I’m thankful to be partnered with them.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, Prime 5 will provide money to community organizations to reduce joblessness, fight substance abuse, and enhance educational opportunities.