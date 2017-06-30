Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony Pitching TV Show About His Political Activism

New York Knicks player Carmelo Anthony thinks America needs a TV show where he talks about his political ideas and tells all of us how we should think about current events.

Anthony wants to continue playing for the Knicks, apparently, but it has been revealed he is also pitching a “reality” show to showcase his political activism, the New York Post reported.

The new show would be a weekly half-hour deal featuring the player and other left-wing celebrities expounding on the political issue of the day. As if we didn’t get enough of that from ESPN.

But it appears that TV execs aren’t beating down Anthony’s door to get the rights to this gem of an idea.

According to Page Six, one cable executive would only go so far as admitting that he took a meeting with the Black Lives Matter-supporting player.

“We take dozens of meetings every year from folks with programming ideas,” the unnamed exec said. “I cannot say if it’s moving forward or say it’s stalled. We had a meeting. Nothing else.”

Anthony has been a big advocate for turning sports into a platform for left-wing political activism.

Last year Anthony urged all players to get more politically active.

“I’m calling for all my fellow ATHLETES to step up and take charge. Go to your local officials, leaders, congressman, assemblymen/assemblywoman and demand change,” Anthony said in July.

Also last year the Knicks small forward was heard pushing for gun control after a teammate, Cleanthony Early, was shot.

Anthony’s days with the Knicks might be numbered, though. At least they would be if former Knicks president Phil Jackson had his way. Not long ago Jackson insisted that the team has “not been able to win with him on the court,” and suggested Anthony would be “better off somewhere else.”

