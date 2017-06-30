Police Report: Tennis Star Venus Williams Caused Fatal Car Crash

Police in Florida released details about an auto accident they say was caused by tennis star Venus Williams in which one person was killed.

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, police say their investigation has led them to accuse Williams, 37, of running a red light in her Toyota SUV on June 9. That action, they say, led to a crash that severely injured 79-year-old Jerome Barson who died two weeks later, the Associated Press reported.

The other driver, the deceased victim’s wife, said her traffic light had turned green before she reached the intersection. But as she was going through the intersection, Williams’ car was suddenly in front of her. The woman had minor injuries.

A police report notes that Williams insisted she entered the intersection on a green light but was impeded by traffic in front of her. She also said she never saw Barson’s car approaching from the other direction. Williams was not injured in the crash.

Thus far there have been no charges levied against Williams, but police say the case is ongoing.

Police also said there was no drugs or alcohol involved in the accident.

Several years ago Williams announced that she has Sjogren’s syndrome, an autoimmune disease that causes intense fatigue and joint pain. Despite the diagnosis, she has made no immediate plans to retire.

Williams has won seven Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon, the last in 2008. Since 2007 she has been ranked consistently in the top 50 players in the world save for the year 2011 when she fell outside the top 100 for the first time in years. Williams currently holds the number 11 seed.

