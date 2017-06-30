Tim Tebow Promotion Spikes Ticket and Concession Sales for St. Lucie Mets

Tim Tebow failed to succeed in the NFL and will never make it to MLB, but in the meantime he can boost ticket sales and unload T-shirts priced at $28 a piece for the St. Lucie Mets.

Though Tuesday’s Mets Single-A minor league team’s game was rained out, they sold 500 advance tickets.

Tebow got moved up to a High-A affiliate faster than Bryce Harper did in his journey to the bigs, but the former Heisman Trophy winner hasn’t produced anything to deserve the promotion. In his last ten games before getting kicked-up from the Low-A Columbia (S.C.) Fireflies, he batted .212 with no home runs. During this torrid hitting spree he managed to strike out ten times in 33 at bats.

Tebow, of course, is a fan favorite in the Sunshine State given his exploits as one of the greatest college football players ever at University of Florida. ProFootball Talk reports that fans will be lining up “to see if he can walk on water.”

The quarterback turned left-fielder is an inspirational figure off the field. He is well known for his Christian family values, his great sportsmanship, and his penchant for being respectful and polite to everyone he encounters. Tebow admits that in professional baseball he’s “got a long way to go,” but adds that “I’ve come ways, too.”

As long as St. Lucie’s newest member of the roster continues to increase ice cream revenues, which went on sale for the first time this season with his arrival, you will likely see his name on the official line-up card despite his anemic stats.

Admirably, Tim maintains his optimism and says he’ll take things one day at a time, “It’s a scary place to get caught up in, the ‘Where’s this going to lead?’ ‘What’s going to happen to my future?’, ‘What is the next day?’”

He added, “I get today. Tomorrow’s not promised. I’m going to make the most of today.”