SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Tiger Woods Announces on Twitter That He’s Completed a ‘Private Intensive Program’

Tiger Woods announced in May that he had undergone a fourth back surgery that would keep him off the course for the rest of the 2017 season
GETTY/AFP/DONALD MIRALLE

by Dylan Gwinn4 Jul 20170

Some doubt whether Tiger Woods will ever play professional golf again. However, should Woods play again, tackling his addiction to pain pills would be a logical first step.

According to a tweet sent by Woods on Monday, that first step has been taken:

Woods was arrested for DUI on Memorial Day, with the presence of multiple different pain medications in his system.

Of course, none of this means Woods’ troubles are all behind him, and much less does it mean that he’s ready to rejoin the tour. However, it does mean he’s at least facing his demons, something he would need to do whether he ever plays golf again or not.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x