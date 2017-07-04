Tiger Woods Announces on Twitter That He’s Completed a ‘Private Intensive Program’

Some doubt whether Tiger Woods will ever play professional golf again. However, should Woods play again, tackling his addiction to pain pills would be a logical first step.

According to a tweet sent by Woods on Monday, that first step has been taken:

Woods was arrested for DUI on Memorial Day, with the presence of multiple different pain medications in his system.

Of course, none of this means Woods’ troubles are all behind him, and much less does it mean that he’s ready to rejoin the tour. However, it does mean he’s at least facing his demons, something he would need to do whether he ever plays golf again or not.