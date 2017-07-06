WNBA Seattle Storm Partners with Planned Parenthood

The Seattle Storm of the WNBA joined forces with the nation’s premier abortion factory, Planned Parenthood.

Left-wing blogger Dave Zirin expressed his joy in the newly formed partnership and praised the nascent alliance in his Edge of Sports column. Moreover, Zirin expressed his disdain for President Donald Trump while he was at it.

“The move by the Storm is a recognition that Planned Parenthood is not only popular in liberal enclaves like Seattle. Despite years of demonization, it is viewed positively by a majority of the country and is far more popular than the illegitimate sexual predator who inhabits the Oval Office,” wrote Zirin.

Zirin also lambasted Oklahoma City Thunder owner Clay Bennett for extracting the former Seattle Supersonics franchise from the Emerald City. Erin calls Bennett’s politics “somewhere to the right of Genghis Khan” and accuses him of absconding the team and “devastating a city… for the high-minded purpose of hundreds of millions of dollars in corporate welfare.”

The blogger/podcaster claims that Bennett disregards women’s basketball and writes that Bennett’s “operatives in Washington want to destroy: Planned Parenthood. Yes, Planned Parenthood.”

For Zirin, being in opposition to abortion makes Bennet a villain. This is not surprising. The nation’s largest abortion provider, which engages in providing grisly late-term abortions and profits handsomely from the sale of fetal body parts and organs, in Zirin’s assessment is a “besieged women’s health organization.”

Zirin for some reason also undermines Bennett for keeping a bust of the fortieth president of the United States, Ronald Reagan, outside of his office.

Dawn Laguens, executive vice president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, made these remarks after the announcement of the partnership:

We’re honored that the Seattle Storm is standing with Planned Parenthood. This marks the first partnership we’ve ever had with a sports franchise. This event and their support will help raise awareness among their fans and sports fans broadly. The public overwhelmingly supports Planned Parenthood. … People around this country are alarmed and outraged that Congress is working to block millions from accessing birth control and cancer screenings at Planned Parenthood. That’s why people from all walks of life are speaking up loudly to demand that Congress preserve patients’ ability to access care at Planned Parenthood.

In an article at NewsBusters, Jay Maxson writes “that Planned Parenthood has been hauled into courts in 10 states for refusing to report the rapes of underage girls—because it just wanted their money for doing abortions.” Maxson further points out that at the end of June the Storm will be having “Planned Parenthood Night,” which is being promoted as a “recognition that women’s health is under attack and sports franchises—not merely athletes—can play a role in turning this around.”

But he cautions Zirin, writing that “All the athletes in the world can’t help Planned Parenthood. It needs lawyers, lots of lawyers.”