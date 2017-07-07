Tim Tebow Surprises with Strong Batting Average, Two Home Runs for St. Lucie Mets

Former college football great, failed NFL quarterback, and now struggling minor league baseball player Tim Tebow gave the New York Mets some hope over the last week since they promoted him to their Single-A affiliate St. Lucie.

In his first ten games playing in Class A Advanced Florida State League, the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner hit two home runs, drove in eight runs, and is batting .345 after 10 hits in 29 at-bats. In addition, Tebow drew six walks earning an impressive .472 on-base percentage.

Kyle Koster writes at TheBigLead that the Mets admit Tebow remains a “publicity stunt,” but with his recent stats he’s beginning to look “an awful lot like a baseball player.” Koster points out that the 29-year-old’s decreasing strikeout numbers may be his most “impressive” development.

Nevertheless, Tebow needs to continue at this pace if he wants to play in the “Bigs,” because prior to his elevation to St. Lucie the fan favorite hit only three home runs in his first 64 games and his batting average was threatening to dip below the Mendoza line. Including his torrid last ten games, Tebow owns a dismal .235 batting average.

Regardless of his statistics, cynics predict that Tebow will one day play in the MLB because he brings people to the ballpark. But that will be a temporary phenomenon. Ultimately, the way to sustain high attendance at games is bringing W’s, not former Heisman Trophy winners batting .200, sticking them in left field, and hoping that no one hits one in his direction.

