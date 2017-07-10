SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

PGA Icon John Daly Sticks up for Donald Trump After LPGA Player Insults President

by Robert J. Marlow10 Jul 20170

Two-time Major Championship winner John Daly defended Donald Trump from LPGA golfer Brittany Lincicome, who insulted the president in an interview discussing the Women’s U.S. Open to be held this week at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey. 

Lincicome said about the 45th president of the United States, “Hopefully maybe he doesn’t show up and it won’t be a big debacle and it will be about us and not him.”

The seven-time winner on the LPGA tour told the Chicago Tribune that she doesn’t really know the president. “I have met him probably once,” she said. “I think it will be fine. We’re going to play an amazing golf course and let our clubs do the talking.”

Daly entered the fray when he replied to a tweet from Lincicome asking him if he would be available to play in her charity golf tournament. The “grip-it-and-rip-it icon” tweeted, “Tough to do things when ppl down 1 of my grt friends? Sorry-Some things shouldn’t be said He has as a grt heart & has America 1st always”:

Lincicome ended up receiving a few unpleasant tweets after Daly expressed his feelings for his long-time friend and she tweeted that she doesn’t want this to be about politics:

