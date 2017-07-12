Report: Boxer Floyd Mayweather Owes the IRS $22.5 Million

Documents made public seems to show that boxing great Floyd Mayweather owes the IRS $22.5 million on his 2015 taxes.

According to a lien filed by the Internal Revenue Service, the boxer still owes on his big payday from the Manny Pacquiao fight, ESPN reports.

The federal tax agency filed the lien against Mayweather with county officials in Las Vegas, according to reports. Mayweather responded by filing for a temporary reprieve with the U.S. Tax Court.

Mayweather also jumped to his Instagram account to insist that his “empire” is still financially solid.

“Believe half of what you see and none of what you hear, especially when it comes to media in this country,” the boxer wrote on a July 18 Instagram post.

“While everyone is counting my money and assuming the worst,” Mayweather added, “these are the facts… Uncle Sam, received $26,000,000.00 from me in 2015! What else could they possibly want?”

“Bottom line, everybody just wants to be a part of the “Money May” show, including the IRS!” he insisted.

Mayweather concluded insisting that “my empire is rock solid and intact.

The outspoken boxer’s IRS troubles come on the heels of an announcement that he has secured a match with MMA star Conor McGregor which is scheduled for August and could earn Mayweather up to $200 million.

Some speculate that Mayweather filed his temporary reprieve to give him time to collect from the McGregor fight to pay his 2015 debt.

