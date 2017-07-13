Prosecutor: OJ Simpson Will ‘Probably Be Paroled’

OJ Simpson will soon be a free man. Well, a paroled man anyway.

That prediction comes from a man perhaps most singularly responsible for putting him behind bars. David Roger, the prosecutor who won a robbery conviction against Simpson in 2008, says he believes the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners will let “The Juice” loose.

Roger told the New York Post, “The guy did a lot of time on a robbery charge, I expect he’ll probably be paroled.”

Should the Nevada parole board fulfill Roger’s prediction, Simpson would walk away from prison on October 1. In many ways, Simpson’s parole after a long nine-year stint in prison represents another example of extremely poor judgment on his part. Considering, according to Rogers, Simpson could have been let out far earlier on a plea deal.

An offer Simpson refused.

Roger recalls, “He had plenty of opportunity to enter a plea to do far less time. He thought he was invincible. He wanted to roll the dice.”

Of course, one could see why Simpson might think he could get away with anything.

