Tim Tebow Has an 8-Game Hit Streak

Don’t look now, but Tim Tebow may have figured out this whole baseball thing.

Tebow has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games for the Mets High-A ball minor league affiliate at Port St. Lucie. He also currently has an eight game win streak going.

The AP compiled a list of Tebow’s stats last week and for the season. Here’s a sampling of the damage that the Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback has done since getting promoted to High A-ball:

HIGHLIGHTS: Tebow was clutch at the plate this week, with a two-out, three-run double against Fort Myers on Monday, a home run (part of a back-to-back) to help the Mets beat Charlotte on Wednesday, and he had an RBI double and eventually scored in the Mets’ three-run fourth inning that carried them to a 3-2 win over Jupiter on Saturday.

AT THE PLATE: Tebow batted 7 for 26 (.269) this week with a home run, seven RBIs, three runs scored, three walks and three strikeouts.

ON THE SEASON: Counting his time in Columbia, Tebow is 60 for 254 (.236) with five home runs, 32 RBIs, 30 walks and 75 strikeouts.

None of these stats portend greatness. Yet, none of them are anything to sniff at either. His longest previous hit streak was five games, and now he has an eight game streak. Tebow has eight errors on the season. However, seven of those came when he was playing in Columbia. Only one error occurred after his call-up to Port St. Lucie.

Point being, Tim Tebow is getting better at baseball.

