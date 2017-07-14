Giants WR Marshall: ‘Black Guys in America Get Treated Differently’

Controversial New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall was in Baltic, CT on Thursday to participate in a charity golf tournament benefiting “The Johnny Damon Foundation.”
Nothing controversial about that.
But when he agreed to appear on WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan Show during a remote broadcast from the course, things took an ugly turn and ended with Marshall walking off the set.
The Boston sports talk hosts brought up a 2015 quote from Marshall, and fireworks ensued. Marshall said white quarterbacks might not get disciplined as harshly by the NFL.
“There are a lot of players out there that believe that—white players specifically, at the quarterback position—are treated differently,” Marshall said in September 8, 2015 on Showtime’s Inside the NFL.
Asked by Showtime host Adam Schein if he believes black players are held to a different standard, Marshall said, “Absolutely. At times, yes.”
Here is the uncomfortable exchange between Marshall and WEEI morning hosts Kirk Minihane and Gerry Callahan:
Marshall: In sports our stars get treated differently.
Minihane: You said there was a different standard, that black athletes were held to a different standard.
Marshall: I’m not going to get into the race card with you guys. If that is what you want to do, you can do there, but black guys in America get treated differently, period, so I will just say that.
Callahan: But you have to admit Brady was treated very seriously (four-game suspension in 2016 for messing with the inflation of footballs).
Marshall: Black guys in America get treated differently.
Minihane: But do you think professional athletes get treated differently when they hand out suspensions, (do) they look to see if this guy is black and this guy is white?
Marshall: (Turning to a publicist): We done with this interview – can I get off this interview? All right. I’m done guys
Minihane: That is it? Are you sure?
Marshall: I’m positive.
Callahan: Why?
Marshall: C’mon – You are going back to a year ago, brother. You guys made news now – you got Brandon Marshall to say ‘black guys get treated differently.’ I’m going to drop the mic on you guys.
Minihane: It’s a quote, you were asked if black players are held to a different standard and you said “absolutely at times.” It’s a fair conversation, isn’t it?
Callahan: We talk about Brady all the time, that’s what we do.
Marshall: Change the subject or I’m getting off, I’m dropping the mic.
[Minihane starts to ask a question about running back Ray Rice, who was suspended due to a domestic violence charge. Marshall had a domestic violent incident prior to Rice]
Marshall: Oh [expletive], I’m done with you guys.
Callahan: What would you have preferred to talk about – we talk about the news of the day.
Marshall: (As he is walking away) What happened to Tom Brady a year ago isn’t the news of the day – scumbag.
Minihan: I hope you find the fairway today.
