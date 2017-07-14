Giants WR Marshall: ‘Black Guys in America Get Treated Differently’

Controversial New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall was in Baltic, CT on Thursday to participate in a charity golf tournament benefiting “The Johnny Damon Foundation.”

Nothing controversial about that.

advertisement

But when he agreed to appear on WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan Show during a remote broadcast from the course, things took an ugly turn and ended with Marshall walking off the set.

The Boston sports talk hosts brought up a 2015 quote from Marshall, and fireworks ensued. Marshall said white quarterbacks might not get disciplined as harshly by the NFL.

“There are a lot of players out there that believe that—white players specifically, at the quarterback position—are treated differently,” Marshall said in September 8, 2015 on Showtime’s Inside the NFL.

Asked by Showtime host Adam Schein if he believes black players are held to a different standard, Marshall said, “Absolutely. At times, yes.”

Here is the uncomfortable exchange between Marshall and WEEI morning hosts Kirk Minihane and Gerry Callahan: