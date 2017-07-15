Anti-Trump Activists Planning Protests at U.S. Women’s Open at Trump’s Bedminster Resort

Left-wing, anti-Trump activists are warning of plans to protest the president at Trump’s Bedminster resort as the U.S. Women’s Open kicks off in New Jersey.

The controversy has already taken hold in sports media. The liberal sports media have been quizzing players on their position over the tournament being played on one of President Trump’s courses. Political pressure has also been brought to bear with statements from several politicians calling on the United States Golf Association to move the event due to Trump’s “pattern of degrading and dehumanizing women,” CNN reported.

Despite the pressure, the USGA has refused to move the tournament and said it would go on as scheduled.

“The USGA is a golf organization, and we make decisions about where to play based, first and foremost, on the quality of the golf course, as well as the competition, fan experience, and overall operations,” the USGA said in a statement.

Among others, the extremist feminist group, UltraViolet, has promised to protest the tournament during the weekend with a large sign mounted on a truck.

A spokeswoman for the group called the president a “known sexual predator,” and attacked him for his “vile and sexist comments.”

“There’s something inherently shocking in forcing women golfers to play on a course owned by Trump, who has made such sexist comments,” UltraViolet co-founder Shaunna Thomas said. “We feel terrible for the players themselves who are caught in the middle of it.”

“This is going to be the summer of resistance,” added New Jersey Family Alliance director Analilia Mejia.

This week top female golfer Michelle Wie was peppered with questions about Trump, but even as she re-asserted her support for females as role models, she refused to take the bait saying, “I will not comment on any political part this week.”

In another interview, Two-time major champion Brittany Lincicome said she hopes that Trump doesn’t even show up during the tournament.

“Hopefully, maybe, he doesn’t show up, and it won’t be a big debacle, and it will be about us and not him,” Lincicome said at the end of June. “I don’t know him. I have met him probably once. I think it will be fine. We’re going to play an amazing golf course and let our clubs do the talking.”

