Fenway Park to Host Large Tribute for Vietnam Vets

by Dylan Gwinn15 Jul 2017Boston, MA0

Boston’s famous Fenway Park will host a touching tribute to Vietnam veterans on Saturday.

Prior to the Red Sox game against the Yankees, more than 1,300 Vietnam vets and their families will be honored. The ceremony will include Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul LaCamera and other military representatives.

The event will feature a flyover as well, provided by four F-15’s from the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

According to the Red Sox, the tribute will be the largest of its kind ever held in the U.S.

Fenway will also feature a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to commemorate the event.

