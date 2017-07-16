USA Today Uses LPGA to Stir Feminist Attacks Against President Trump

USA Today is trying its best to drum up feminist attacks on President Trump and create controversy that women on the LPGA tour are significantly underpaid compared to men playing on the PGA tour.

Christine Brennan refers to the 45th president of the United States as the “controversial host” of the 72nd women’s United States Open golf tournament being played at the Trump National Bedminster—Old Course—in Bedminster, New Jersey.

advertisement

Trump, who owns 17 golf courses across the globe and is an ardent supporter of the game, apparently warrants being called “controversial host” because earlier in the week one of the LPGA’s players, Brittany Lincicome, insulted him saying, “Hopefully maybe he doesn’t show up and it won’t be a big debacle and it will be about us and not him.”

Golf legend John Daly defended Trump on Twitter and Lincicome was subsequently berated in a long list of unflattering tweets forcing her off her account this week.

Brennan suggests that women should take shots at President Trump because of his uncouth remarks about women while campaigning for president, and women should take the lead from the male professional athletes who criticized Trump such as the NBA’s Steph Curry and LeBron James, the WNBA’s Breanna Stewart, and Olympic figure skating medalists Charlie White and Ashley Wagner.

Moreover, the USA Today writer claims that the LPGA tour players are treated unfairly because they don’t earn the same money as the men do on the PGA tour.

The paltry $5 million purse for the women’s U.S. Open—$900,000 of which goes to winner—is mere “table scraps” compared to the $12 million purse the guys played for last month at the Men’s U.S. Open at Erin Hills. Brooks Koepka grabbed his first Major Championship and collected $2.16 million by winning the tournament.