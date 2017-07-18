Memorabilia Dealer Forgives O.J. for Robbing Him in 2007

A memorabilia salesman forgave O.J. Simpson for robbing him and one other sports memorabilia dealer at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2007.

Nevada resident Bruce Fromong, however, did not say he is in favor of paroling the central figure in the most celebrated murder trial in the last half century.

Simpson has a parole hearing this week that could result in his release from a Nevada medium-security prison as early as Oct. 1., reported Fox News.

“I am only confirming O.J. apologized to me and I forgive him,’’ Fromong texted USA Today Sports. “Nothing more.’’ The other dealer, Alfred Beardsley, also victimized in the robbery, died in 2015.

Simpson has served close to nine years in jail after being convicted of 12 counts of armed robbery and kidnapping, along with Clarence Stewart in 20o8. USA Today further reported that the former NFL star’s parole hearing before the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners will be shown via video conference at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday.

In 2013, Simpson was paroled for some of the lesser accounts including the kidnapping charge. At that time he apologized for the hold up. “I am sorry for what has happened,’’ he said. “I have spoken at length to both of the victims. They’ve apologized, I’ve apologized.

“I know their families, they know my family and I just wish I’d never gone to that (hotel) room. I wish I didn’t. I wish I’d just said, ‘Keep it,’ and not worry about it.”

In 1995 Simpson was acquitted in a criminal trial for the murder of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. He was not as lucky in the subsequent civil trial where he was found liable for both of their deaths and ordered to pay 33.5 million dollars to the Brown and Goldman families.