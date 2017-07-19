SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Caitlyn Jenner Bats Down Suggestion of Remorse for Trump Vote — ‘I Supported Whoever the Republican Candidate Was Going to Be’

by Trent Baker19 Jul 20170

Caitlyn Jenner shot down the notion that he regrets voting for President Donald Trump Tuesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“Do you regret voting for President Trump?” host Jimmy Kimmel asked.

Jenner replied, “I don’t agree with everything he’s doing, but I have always been — I’m older, I grew up in a country where you actually said the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag at school.”

He added that he believes in “limited government” so that puts him on the Republican side and he was going to support whoever the GOP candidate was.

“I never really outwardly came out and supported him,“ Jenner told Kimmel. “I supported whoever the Republican candidate was going to be, but the press kinda puts you there.”

