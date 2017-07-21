SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Cops and Nursing Home Staff Push Wheelchair Bound Vets to Pirates Game After Bus Accident

Max Moroff
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

by Dylan Gwinn21 Jul 20170

It’s going to take a lot more than a major motor vehicle accident to stop these guys from getting to a baseball game.

“These guys” happen to be brave veterans who had the misfortune of riding in a bus that got into an accident on their way to a Pirates game on Thursday. The bus carrying the vets had its roof torn up when it became stuck under a nine-foot bridge:

Though no one sustained injuries, thankfully, another problem arose when the group found out it would take two hours to get another van to take the vets to the game. The police officers and nursing home staff decided that just wouldn’t do, and pushed the wheelchair bound heroes the half mile to PNC Park:

Ken Cotter, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, expressed his thanks for all that the officers did for the vets that day

“They always show up when you need them, if you’re lucky,” Cotter said. “And today I was very lucky.”

