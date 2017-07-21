Cops and Nursing Home Staff Push Wheelchair Bound Vets to Pirates Game After Bus Accident

It’s going to take a lot more than a major motor vehicle accident to stop these guys from getting to a baseball game.

“These guys” happen to be brave veterans who had the misfortune of riding in a bus that got into an accident on their way to a Pirates game on Thursday. The bus carrying the vets had its roof torn up when it became stuck under a nine-foot bridge:

Here's video of the bus getting pulled from the overpass on Merchant St in the North Side. 9 vets onboard and the driver are ok. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/K9VVpstZa3 — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) July 20, 2017

Though no one sustained injuries, thankfully, another problem arose when the group found out it would take two hours to get another van to take the vets to the game. The police officers and nursing home staff decided that just wouldn’t do, and pushed the wheelchair bound heroes the half mile to PNC Park:

How awesome is this?! @PghPolice Officers are making sure the Veterans in the bus accident don't miss the @Pirates game! ❤️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/HPV1vZBsAQ — Julie Grant (@JulieGrantEsq) July 20, 2017

Ken Cotter, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, expressed his thanks for all that the officers did for the vets that day

“They always show up when you need them, if you’re lucky,” Cotter said. “And today I was very lucky.”