Giants Outfielder Forgets How Many Outs They Have, Lets Runner Advance

It hasn’t been a great year for the San Francisco Giants. After winning the World Series every even year since 2010. The baseball Giants find themselves 22 games under .500 and 29.5 games out of first.

What happened to the Giants on Wednesday night goes a long way towards explaining why that’s the case.

During the 7th inning of the Giants game against the Indians, Cleveland’s Edwin Encarnacion hit a fly ball to left for the second out of the inning. Giants outfielder Kelby Tomlinson did what he’s supposed to do. He ran over and collected the ball for the out. The only problem?

He kept running.

Instead of just throwing the ball back in so the pitcher could do his job and try to get that third out, Tomlinson, thinking the inning was over, started running in towards the dugout.

Taking note of Tomlinson’s mental flatulence, the Indians Erik Gonzalez immediately advanced to third base. Tomlinson can count himself lucky though, enough of his other teammates remembered the rules and the Giants won the game 5-4.

No thanks to Tomlinson.

