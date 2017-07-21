NBA Commish Adam Silver: Sports Gambling Laws Will Change Soon

NBA commissioner Adam Silver stated on Tuesday that betting laws on sports will change soon.

While sitting in on a panel discussion with three other top U.S. sports commissioners, the 55-year-old lawyer and former businessman said, “My sense is the law will change in the next few years in the United States.”

Silver, who penned a 2014 New York Times op-ed on the subject, wrote, “People want to bet throughout the game. … It results in enormous additional engagement with the fans.”

Silver further explained in his article that “the laws on sports betting should be changed. Congress should adopt a federal framework that allows states to authorize betting on professional sports, subject to strict regulatory requirements and technological safeguards.”

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred also contributed to the panel. He appeared to agree with Silver, saying “There’s a difference between someone betting on whether the next ball is a strike or betting on the outcome of a game.” USA Today reported last week that Manfred said there should be a “regulatory structure change for sports gambling.”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman voiced his opinion, saying that he’s not worried about games being fixed in hockey, despite the league just adding a new franchise in the gambling capital of the world, Las Vegas. “We’re a small part of betting compared to football and basketball,” he said.