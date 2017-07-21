Nevada Brothel Owner Offers O.J. Simpson a Job Until Prostitutes Threaten to Quit

A Nevada brothel offered O.J. Simpson his first job offer since being promised parole from the Nevada prison system. But, even before the former NFL player could respond the offer went awry.

Dennis Hof, owner of the Bunny Ranch house of prostitution in Carson City, Nevada, went public with an offer of a job that he thinks will satisfy several of O.J.’s parole requirements, gossip site TMZ reported.

“One of the conditions of a prisoner being granted parole is always having an established place to live and a job to go to, and I can offer O.J. both of those in a unique situation,” Hof said.

But the Ranch owner’s offer didn’t sit well with his other employees.

Some of the prostitutes working at the Bunny Ranch rose up in indignation after hearing about the job offer. At least one has threatened to quit if Simpson comes to the Ranch.

“The last thing we need is another link to the Kardashian clan coming around to ruin our business, and jeopardize our safety,” sex worker Brooklyn Moore told TMZ.

The Ranch employee was referencing a 2015 incident where Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, was found unconscious in one of Mr. Hof’s Bunny Ranch locations.

O.J. may not have to worry about fielding jobs in Nevada, though. Simpson mentioned during his parole hearing that he would like to move back to Florida where his daughters live, and state rules do allow for Nevada parolees to move out of state under certain conditions.

Still, the state of Florida also has to agree to the move, and thus far no official application has been made to authorities in the Sunshine State.

