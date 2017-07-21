During the parole board meeting that led to his successful bid for parole, O.J. Simpson claimed that he had led a “conflict-free life.” But the sister of murder victim Nicole Brown Simpson was outraged by the claim.

O.J. Simpson became embroiled in the “trial of the century” in the 1990s when he was arrested for the brutal murder of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ron Goldman. After weeks of a trial that was the fascination of TV channels everywhere, O.J. was acquitted of the murders, but there was other evidence that he perpetrated years of abuse against his wife.

It was this that Nicole’s sister, Tanya, responded to angrily after O.J. made a claim during his parole hearing that he has always been “good with people” and had led a life free of any conflicts or controversies.

“Really? You beat my sister,” Tanya rhetorical said to O.J. according to TMZ.com. “Regardless of … murdering her and Ron [Goldman] the fact is that my sister has diary entries dating back to 1978 about the abuse that was inflicted, and also there was that infamous 911 call that he mentioned.”

Tanya Simpson also said she worried about O.J.’s mental state, too, saying that his mood swings scared her.

It should also be remembered that O.J. was deemed liable for the deaths of Nicole and Ron Goldman in a civil trial held after his acquittal for their murders.

Still, O.J. was never convicted of spousal abuse, either.

