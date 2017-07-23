O.J. Simpson Will Get Invite to NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

O.J. Simpson will receive an invite to the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in 2018.

When asked by ESPN if Simpson would receive an invite, the Hall of Fame responded, “All Hall of Famers are invited to attend the annual enshrinement.”

The 2018 enshrinement will be the first time “the juice has been loose” and available for the event in nine years. Simpson was arrested in 2008 for armed robbery, and later convicted. Simpson, who won parole last week, will likely walk out of prison in October.

Simpson hasn’t attended an enshrinement ceremony since 1985. Despite Simpson’s highly controversial murder trial in 1994, and most recent 2008 armed robbery conviction, the Hall of Fame has kept Simpson’s bust on-site.

