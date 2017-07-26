‘Lucky’ Not So Lucky: Cowboys Receiver Gets Dog-Napped, Misidentified in Connection With a Crime, Released by Cowboys

For a guy named ‘Lucky,’ former Dallas Cowboy Lucky Whitehead sure seems to have a lot of unlucky things happen to him.

Over a week ago, Whitehead said his dog had been kidnapped, only to have video of the dog surface with rapper Boogotti Kasino, who said he had in fact not stolen the dog but purchased it, and wanted to be reimbursed.

advertisement

Then, Whitehead’s name surfaced in another bizarre situation involving an apparent case of wrongful identification when a man gave police Whitehead’s name in connection with the theft of $40 from a Virginia convenience store.

The implication of Whitehead in the Virginia case led to the Cowboys releasing him on Monday.

However, on Tuesday, a day late as it turned out, Prince William County police said that they believe the man charged with the crime had falsely given Whitehead’s name.

However, the Cowboys show no sign that they’re backing down from their decision to release Whitehead. According to the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wouldn’t discuss the situation:

I’m not going to talk about Lucky. I’m going to talk about players. I’ve never talked to a player that I didn’t have empathy. If you all [media] have done one thing in my time to criticize me, it is how I will back up a player to a fault. You’ve done it. You’ve done it for years. I will back them up to a fault. So when we do make a decision around here that’s in the best interest of the team to move on, there’s one thing you can forget about and that is whether you’re being fair or whether you’ve given it consideration of what it means to the individual. … That doesn’t happen around here. Thank you guys.

Not that it would make much difference if they did. Whitehead’s agent David Rich claimed that his client would have no interest in re-joining the Cowboys. When asked on PFT Live whether Whitehead would go back, Rich said, “No. I can’t speak for Lucky, we’d have to have a conversation about it because he loved being a Cowboy so much. I can’t put into words—this dude loved it, loved it as much as I’ve ever had a player love an organization. Loved it. This guy was arguably the most popular player on the team, which is interesting to have this happen to him, but I don’t think so. …They basically sat across the table, eye to eye, man to man, and he said, ‘I need you to believe me, coach.’ And they said, ‘We think you’re a liar.’”

Lucky, who wears number 13, might want to consider a name and number change.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn