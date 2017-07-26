SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Massive 8th Grader Receives Multiple College Football Offers

by Dylan Gwinn26 Jul 2017Columbia, MS0

Standing 6’4 and weighing in at 286, Jaheim Oatis has become one of the most sought after recruits in the SEC.

But the college football teams pursuing him will have to wait some time before getting a chance to see Oatis on the college gridiron.

Why?

Because he’s in the 8th grade.

Just how sought after is Oatis? Recently, he got to meet Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban, while attending a football camp:

Oatis has also attended camps at Ole Miss and Mississippi State, the two biggest schools in his native state of Mississippi. Oatis currently has offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State.

Nor is Oatis simply a historically large 8th grader who happens to play football. It turns out, according to Oatis’ Twitter feed, he’s a historically large 8th grader who also plays basketball and baseball:

