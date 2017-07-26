Massive 8th Grader Receives Multiple College Football Offers

Standing 6’4 and weighing in at 286, Jaheim Oatis has become one of the most sought after recruits in the SEC.

But the college football teams pursuing him will have to wait some time before getting a chance to see Oatis on the college gridiron.

Why?

Because he’s in the 8th grade.

Just how sought after is Oatis? Recently, he got to meet Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban, while attending a football camp:

One of my dreams came true…. He couldnt believe I was going to the 8th grade….. pic.twitter.com/ZX8qrvNRAX — Jaheim Oatis (@JaheimOatis) July 23, 2017

Oatis has also attended camps at Ole Miss and Mississippi State, the two biggest schools in his native state of Mississippi. Oatis currently has offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State.

Nor is Oatis simply a historically large 8th grader who happens to play football. It turns out, according to Oatis’ Twitter feed, he’s a historically large 8th grader who also plays basketball and baseball:

Im at 84mph now Not bad for an 8th grader 💪💪💪⚾⚾⚾ pic.twitter.com/00E8qxkNTE — Jaheim Oatis (@JaheimOatis) July 10, 2017