Panthers Rookie Gets Dropped Off at Training Camp…by His Mom

The chances of Curtis Samuel being asked to make an appearance on Ballers are not glowing red hot.

The Panthers rookie wide receiver was transported to his first NFL training camp at Wofford College in South Carolina in much the same way he was likely transported to his first childhood football practice: his mom drove him.

advertisement

Perhaps by the time Samuel completes training camp, he will have a ride of his own. If not, mom will likely have only a short wait in the pickup line.

The Panthers drafted Samuel in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn