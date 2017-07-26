SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Panthers Rookie Gets Dropped Off at Training Camp…by His Mom

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

by Dylan Gwinn26 Jul 20170

The chances of Curtis Samuel being asked to make an appearance on Ballers are not glowing red hot.

The Panthers rookie wide receiver was transported to his first NFL training camp at Wofford College in South Carolina in much the same way he was likely transported to his first childhood football practice: his mom drove him.

Perhaps by the time Samuel completes training camp, he will have a ride of his own. If not, mom will likely have only a short wait in the pickup line.

The Panthers drafted Samuel in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x