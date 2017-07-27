Caitlyn Jenner Calls Trump Ban on Transgender Military Service ‘Half-Baked,’ Puts Service Member’s in ‘Harm’s Way’

Caitlyn Jenner is none too pleased with President Trump.

In a long, emotional letter written on Jenner’s website, the world’s most famous transgender Republican penned what essentially amounted to a political divorce decree, claiming that President Trump’s decision to not allow transgender people to serve in the military amounted to a “half-baked” idea that put every American soldier in “harm’s way.”

Jenner wrote, “Studies estimate there are as many as 15,000 transgender people already serving this country—and for those brave people fighting for our nation, Trump’s early morning tweets must be devastating,” Jenner said in a letter posted Wednesday afternoon to her official website. “I believe every American should be outraged by the disrespect shown to those people wearing our country’s uniform.

“Furthermore, this half-baked idea puts all of our service members in harm’s way. Does President Trump intend to just pull 15,000 people out of every critical position to which they are currently assigned? That would disrupt core military missions around the world and needlessly endanger our troops.”

Jenner had remained loyal and supportive of President Trump throughout the presidential campaign, in addition to several contentious political controversies such as the travel ban and the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. However, Jenner closed the letter by invoking her father’s memory and removing any doubt over where the former Olympian’s political loyalties truly lie:

William Jenner landed on Omaha Beach in WWII, and his bravery and service to his country has always inspired me and helped make me the person I am today. America’s 15,000 trans service members and 134,000 veterans are much braver than you, Mr. Trump; my allegiance is with them and our country not you.

