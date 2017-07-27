NBA’s Ray Allen Says ‘Jesus’ Opposes President Trump’s Transgender Ban

Former NBA player Ray Allen is the latest liberal to voice his opposition to President Donald Trump’s announcement that transgender soldiers would not be allowed to serve in the U.S. Military. Allen even went so far as to say that Jesus would oppose the president’s policy.

The two-time NBA champion jumped to his Instagram account to slam Trump, calling his policy announcement “insane.”

“Why does it matter how people identify themselves???” Allen posted. “Anyone who wants to serve this country should have the right to serve this country,” he continued. “What happened to the most powerful person in this country bringing everyone together?? What a shame!!”

Allen also said, “We must resist these idiotic ideas being spread about from this White House.”

The former Milwaukee Bucks guard ended his rant assuming that Jesus would approve of transgender soldiers with the hashtag “#WWJD,” meaning “what would Jesus do.”

The Instagram post also contained a “#resist” hashtag:

Many of the comments to Allen’s post pointed out that the Christian Bible does not approve of homosexuality, so Allen’s “what would Jesus do” tag was an odd choice.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.