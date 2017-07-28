ESPN’s Jemele Hill Says Police are Like ‘Slave Patrol’

Like many other left-wing sports commentators, ESPN’s Jemele Hill is incensed that anti-American protester Colin Kaepernick is still left unsigned by the NFL. But during a tweet about the former San Francisco 49ers’ status, Hill went even further by agreeing that America’s police are exactly the same as the racist, plantation slave catchers of the civil war era.

Hill took to Twitter to lament that the Baltimore Ravens just signed former Arena Football League quarterback David Olson instead of giving Colin Kaepernick a shot.

On her Twitter account, Hill groused, “Oh and ICYMI, the Ravens signed a dude who quit football to be a realtor and played in 2 games in college over a Super Bowl QB”:

Oh and ICYMI, the Ravens signed a dude who quit football to be a realtor and played in 2 games in college over a Super Bowl QB https://t.co/t8nwfddeqV — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 28, 2017

But, as Twitter users began to reply to Hill’s tweet, one user reminded her of Kaepernick’s own words. “I feel like it’s been forgotten that [Kaepernick] basically called (all) cops ‘slave patrol’ a month ago. I mean, that’s pretty inflammatory,” user Nathanael Johnson said.

For her part, Hill saw nothing at all wrong with the claim that all cops are just like the racist patrols that were sent out by plantation owners to keep blacks in line. She responded to Johnson’s tweet saying, “Inflammatory, but historically accurate.”

Mr. Johnson was a bit shocked that Hill was calling ALL police the “slave patrol.”

He came back saying, “There’s historically truth there, yes … but is it fair to say now to all the cops, esp when many minorities serve?”

Hill must have suddenly realized that she was stepping in it big time and then tried to pull back from the “all cops are racist slave catchers” stance she initially staked out. But, even as she pulled back from the “all cops” proclamation, she went in another direction to call our legal system “racist.”

Without bothering to capitalize the first word of her reply, Hill then insisted, “i wouldn’t say all, but it’s been clear for a long time the policing & judicial system are institutionally racist.”

Undaunted, Mr. Johnson came back saying, “I agree that America has a lot of growing/changing to do. My only point is that calling cops “slave patrol” is pretty inflammatory.”

Oddly, in another set of tweets and replies, Hill insisted that no one knows what Colin Kaepernick thinks because “NO ONE HAS TALKED TO HIM” (her all caps).

This is a bit absurd. After all, the former NFL second-string quarterback spent well over a year in interview after interview as well as on his social media slamming the USA, saying America was never great, calling police pigs, criticizing Trump and his voters, and attacking the country.

One shouldn’t have to speak to Colin Kaepernick to find out his opinion. He has freely given his opinion whether people want to hear it or not. One would have to say that his hate for America is pretty well established at this point.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.