Ravens Sign a Quarterback, Not Colin Kaepernick

The Baltimore Ravens need a quarterback. The sports media would love for that quarterback to be Colin Kaepernick. The Ravens have signed a quarterback, his name is not Colin Kaepernick.

On Friday, Baltimore announced that they signed arena league quarterback David Olson. The Ravens have been scrambling to restock their depleted quarterback ranks, since finding out that starter Joe Flacco will likely miss more than a month with a back injury.

The move doesn’t preclude the Ravens from still signing Colin Kaepernick. They have the cap space to do so, and, as reported on Thursday, the Ravens have an interest in signing Kaepernick.

However, some comments from Head Coach John Harbaugh might draw into question whether Kaepernick has any interest in the Ravens. Harbaugh said, “He’s a really good football player. I believe he’s a really good person. It all depends on a lot of things. It depends on Colin first of all and what’s his passion, what’s his priority, what’s he want to do, what kind of shape he’s in. So we’ll just see where it goes. I don’t think it’s different for us than any other team.”

What’s his passion? What’s his priority?

Those are pretty damning questions. Harbaugh wouldn’t be asking those questions, especially publicly, unless Kaepernick had said or done things that made him question his dedication to football. It’s also highly unlikely the Ravens would sign Kaepernick if they doubted his dedication to football.

What makes this even more interesting is that the Harbaugh’s have been supporters of Kaepernick’s. Jim Harbaugh, John Harbaugh’s brother, drafted and coached Kaepernick. He has also been a vocal supporter of Kaepernick during his protest fallout.

Greg Roman, the offensive assistant in Baltimore, was Kaepernick’s offensive coordinator in San Francisco. In short, Baltimore would be a great place for Kaepernick to turn his career around.

Given that, if Kaepernick can’t convince the Ravens that he cares about football, who can he convince?