Rising Numbers Show Tim Tebow a Real MLB Prospect

Former NFL quarterback and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, Tim Tebow, continues to impress at the New York Mets Single A minor league affiliate the St. Lucie Mets.

In his first 29 games, the 29-year-old fan favorite owns a solid .302 batting average, which includes four home runs, five doubles, and one triple. On top of that, he knocked in 16 runs and enjoys a super OPS (on base + slugging) percentage of .885.

Two weeks ago Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said that the University of Florida legend would not be included in the varsity’s expanded roster come Sept. 1. But, that pronouncement may have been premature given Tebow’s latest achievements in the batter’s box.

Wednesday night Tebow collected three hits in five at-bats, showing once again that the struggling New York Mets might reconsider keeping him in St. Lucie for the remainder of the season.

Mike Vaccaro writing at the New York Post suggests that it’s probably better for Tebow’s development to hang in the minors this year. “It would behoove both the Mets and Tebow to proceed accordingly. Under no circumstance would a player—even one enjoying a breakout year—make the jump from Port. St. Lucie to Flushing. To do that to Tebow would only exacerbate the notion he’s a freak show.”

However, Vaccaro points out that considering Tebow’s St. Lucie performance, “there will be 95 percent less snickering if Tebow starts next year at Double-A Binghamton, and even less if he hits his way to Triple-A Las Vegas. And then…”

Regardless, if the minor leagues most famous player gets brought up to “The Show” this year or not, Tebow proved wrong naysayers that consider him a promotional gimmick to increase ticket sales. Although he still has a long way to go, Tebow deserves to be taken seriously as a legitimate major league prospect.