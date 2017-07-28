Titans Cut Player Five Days After Getting Shot

So you thought you were having a bad week.

Offensive guard Sebastian Tretola got waived by the Tennessee Titans on Friday, less than a week after getting shot in the leg. The shooting took place in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where Tretola played college football.

The Titans selected Tretola in the 6th round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Tretola only appeared in one game for the Titans last year. According to the Titans, Tretola’s injuries are considered “minor.”

Tretola and Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe have also been accused of assaulting a man outside of a Nashville bar in April, though neither player has been charged in connection with that incident.

Tretola was waived with a non-football injury designation. Wasting no time, the Titans went ahead and signed Jake Simonich, an undrafted rookie who had a previous stop in Houston this offseason.